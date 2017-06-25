State of local emergency lifted in Red Deer

Power restored to nearly all residents and businesses in the City

The state of local emergency has been lifted in Red Deer as power has been restored to nearly all residents, returning Electric Light & Power to regular operations. Parks crews will continue restoration of City parks and trails for in the coming weeks and potentially into the fall.

The Red Deer Emergency Management Committee, comprised of members of City council, convened to declare an end to the state of local emergency at 11:59 p.m. on June 24th.

“We are happy to say that the worst is behind us,” said Mayor Tara Veer. “We have some cleanup work to do, and can now move back into regular operations.”

The state of local emergency was first declared on June 20th, following widespread power outages and fallen trees caused by a severe wind storm. The wind storm resulted in power outages which affected approximately 35% of residences across the City.

Tell us about a neighbour, friend or family member who helped you out this week. Submit your story at www.reddeer.ca/greatneighbours by July 14th to win a $100 RPC gift card.

Residents can call 403-342-8111 to report fallen trees, blocked roadways, or significant debris and power outages as a result of the wind storm.

Residents who require assistance with food, lodging or other supports as a result of the power outage, call 211.

Residents who want to volunteer, or those who need help with clean-up can contact Volunteer Central at 403-346-3710 or email community@volunteercentral.ca.

– Fawcett