Red Deer’s election results declared official

The final election results for the 2017 Municipal Election on Oct. 16th have been declared official by Returning Officer, Frieda McDougall.

With 66,897 total eligible voters, there were just over 20,000 ballots cast.

It’s concluded that Mayor Tara Veer came in at 88.42 percent.

The top eight councillor candidates in order of votes include Michael Dawe, Tanya Handley, Dianne Wyntjes, Lawrence Lee, Buck Buchanan, Ken Johnston, Frank Wong and Vesna Higham.

The new council will be officially sworn in on Oct. 23rd.

For a list of Red Deer Public School District, Red Deer Catholic School District: Highway 11 Ward and Red Deer Catholic School District: QE II Ward, visit elections.reddeer.ca.

