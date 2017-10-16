Red Deerians head to the polls today

City voting stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Deerians will head to the polls today to elect a mayor, eight City councillors as well as school board officials for both the Red Deer Public and Red Deer Catholic divisions.

In total 29 candidates put their names forward for City council and two candidates are running for mayor. There are also 16 candidates running for Red Deer Public School trustee and six candidates for trustee in the Red Deer Catholic division.

Candidates for mayor include current Mayor Tara Veer and Sean Burke.

Candidates for council include Sam Bergeron, Incumbent Buck Buchanan, Valdene Callin, Matt Chapin, Michael Dawe, Robert Friss, Calvin Goulet-Jones, Jason Habuza, Incumbent Tanya Handley, Vesna Higham, Ted Johnson, Incumbent Ken Johnston, Cory Kingsfield, Jim Kristinson, Incumbent Lawrence Lee, Kris Maciborsky, Doug Manderville, Bobbi McCoy, Ian Miller, Jeremy Moore, Rick More, Incumbent Lynne Mulder, Bayo Nshombo Bayongwa, Matt Slubik, Jordy Smith, Brice Unland, Jonathan Wieler, Incumbent Frank Wong and Incumbent Dianne Wyntjes.

Candidates running for Red Deer Public School Trustee include Nicole Buchanan, Matt Chapin, Jason Chilibeck, Bill Christie, Dick Lemke, Dianne Mcaulay, Bev Manning, Patrick O’Connor, Ben Ordman, Cathy Peacocke, Angela Sommers, Bill Stuebing, Jaelene Tweedle, Jim Watters, Chris Woods and Laurette Woodward.

Candidates running for Red Deer Catholic School Trustee include Anne Marie Watson, Adriana LaGrange, Cynthia Leyson, Kim Pasula, Murray Hollman and Carlene Smith.

To be eligible to vote, an elector must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta for the last six consecutive months immediately preceding election day (since April 16th, 2017) and a resident of the City of Red Deer on election day. Voters must provide proof of identification that shows both their name and current address.

