Red Deer RCMP ticket 111 speeders in school and playground zones

The Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit issued a total of 111 speeding tickets in school and playground zones during the six school days between Aug. 31st and Sept. 8th, and are reminding drivers how important it is to follow posted speed limits, especially in areas where children could be at risk.

“Speeding is a serious safety issue in Red Deer every day of the year, and these numbers really demonstrate that,” said Sgt. Kevin Halwa with the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit. “Drivers may be miffed that they got a costly ticket, but the real issue here is the potential for injury to a child. The faster a driver is going when they strike a pedestrian, the greater the risk of grievous injury or death.”

During the six-day back to school traffic campaign, Red Deer RCMP traffic members also ticketed four unlicensed drivers, one suspended driver, one uninsured driver and three distracted drivers who were using electronic equipment including cell phones. They also charged three people who were breaching court-imposed conditions and executed two outstanding warrants.

The areas targeted during the campaign include Don Campbell Elementary, Henry Voisen Elementary, St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary, West Park Elementary, Thomas Aquinas Middle School, Eastview Middle School, St. Francis Middle School, Aspen Heights Middle School and Red Deer College.

On Aug. 1st, the City changed the effective times of school and playground zones in Red Deer to make them easier for drivers to remember. School zones are now in effect from 8 am to 4:30 pm on school days and playground zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. All signs are equipped with time tabs to remind the driver of the effective times when a 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect.

Red Deer RCMP urge drivers to slow down in school and playground zones and urge students to use crosswalks and traffic control devices when crossing streets. Police encourage parents to coach their kids about traffic and pedestrian safety. Most importantly, pedestrians and drivers alike need to stay off mobile devices.

RCMP monitor school and playground zones and conduct traffic campaigns year-round throughout the community as part of The City of Red Deer and Red Deer RCMP’s collaborative focus on safer roads.

