Red Deer RCMP investigate rash of school break-ins

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a rash of recent break-ins to Red Deer schools where electronics were stolen, and are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects and in reporting suspicious activity around schools in the community.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Nov. 27th, West Park Elementary School was broken into; on Nov. 29th a break-in was discovered at G.W. Smith School, and the next night, another attempted break-in at G.W. Smith School was not successful. And on Nov. 30th just after 4:30 a.m., Mountview School was broken into.

Stolen electronics during these break-ins include:

· approximately 10 laptops: Lenovo, Latitude 5480, a Chromebook

· iPad, Apple TV, white Apple wifi router, iPhone and iPad chargers

· Redcat classroom audio system

· camera

· black amplifier and speakers

· projector with remote control, another multi-function remote control

· desktop computer and monitor

Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in these school areas or who might have knowledge of anyone trying to sell electronics under suspicious circumstances to report the activity to Red Deer RCMP.

“RCMP want to remind the public that the purchase of any item that they believe is stolen property is a crime,” said Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “If you buy stolen property, you’re harming your community as a whole – you’re rewarding criminal activity and contributing to a spiral of increased property theft and other crimes that are linked to it, including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and violent crimes.”

If you have information about any of these investigations, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.