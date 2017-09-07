Red Deer drivers to expect delays on Taylor bridge

Motorists can expect delays on Taylor Drive this weekend as the southbound bridge over the river closes for maintenance.

Crews will be working to remove tree branches and other debris from the river that have collected around the bridge piers. The southbound bridge will close and traffic will be diverted to the northbound bridge for the weekend.

Traffic detours are scheduled as follows:

– Friday at 7 p.m. the left lanes of traffic on both the northbound and southbound bridges will close so crews can construct traffic detours.

– Saturday at 5 a.m. the southbound bridge will close. Southbound traffic will be diverted to the northbound bridge, which will carry one lane of traffic in each direction.

Construction will cause delays but will not affect turning movements at nearby intersections. Pending weather or other delays, the southbound bridge should reopen to traffic Sunday evening.

– Fawcett