RCMP seize firearms linked to stolen vehicle investigation

Five Red Deer men face charges in linked investigations in Riverside Meadows

Five Red Deer men face charges after RCMP located a stolen vehicle and four firearms during a series of linked investigations in Riverside Meadows on Oct. 25th.

Red Deer RCMP were patrolling in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood when they located a stolen car parked at a residence and observed a suspect who was known to be wanted on warrants in the garage at the residence. When the suspect refused to surrender, RCMP applied for a warrant to enter the garage. As police officers made entry, the occupants surrendered without incident. RCMP seized two long guns and ammunition from the garage.

RCMP returned to the area shortly after 11:00 p.m. the same night after receiving a complaint of suspicious males who were reported to be searching in bushes and dumpsters with flashlights. RCMP contained the area and located one suspect, who was found to be in breach of a number of court-imposed conditions. RCMP located two firearms in a bag under a nearby vehicle and seized them.

Jeremy Daniel Hiebert, 37-years-old, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, posession of a prohibited firearm while knowing possession is unathorized, posession of a firearm contrary to order and posession of stolen property over $5,000.

Quentin Strawberry, 36-years-old, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, posession of a prohibited firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized, posession of firearm contrary to order and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Isaiah Sean Nobel, 18-years-old, has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation order.

Robert Theus Handy, 27-years-old, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Curtis Ryan Lewis, 31-years-old, has been charged with resisting and obstructing a peace officer and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

The Honda Civic had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Oct. 24th when it was left unattended, unlocked and running.

– Connolly

