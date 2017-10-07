RCMP search for missing Innisfail teen

Taylor Lapointe, 15, has not spoken to her family since 3 p.m. Oct. 6th

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Taylor Lapointe.

Lapointe was last seen on Oct. 6th around 3 p.m. when she walked out of her family home in Innisfail. Her family has not spoken with her since then.

She is described as 5’2”, 98 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. She has a scar on her lip and her lip is pierced.

She was last seen wearing a red hoody, blue jeans, red high top Van shoes, and carrying a backpack. She has tattoos, including “420” on her left shoulder and a cross on her left middle finger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett