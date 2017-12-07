RCMP responding to incident in downtown Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP called in a police helicopter for an incident in downtown Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP called in a police helicopter for an unfolding incident in downtown Red Deer.

More to come…

Previous story
RCMP arrest three drivers arrested for impaired driving

Just Posted

RCMP responding to incident in downtown Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP called in a police helicopter for an incident in downtown Red Deer

RCMP arrest three drivers arrested for impaired driving

Red Deer RCMP arrested three drivers over the course of the first weekend of holiday checkstops

Red Deer’s first cannabis clinic opening in December

Compass Cannabis President David Martyn views Alberta as the “premier market in Canada”

RCMP arrest man following hit and run incident

70-year-old man hospitalized in serious condition

Prime Stock Theatre presents The Other Side of the Pole!

The heart-warming story was penned by Alberta playwrights Marney and Stephen Heatley

CP Holiday Train steams into Lacombe

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train delighted residents of Lacombe on Dec. 6

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

North Korea says war is inevitable

North Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

UPDATE: Al Franken resigns from Senate amid allegations

Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

Australian Parliament allows same-sex marriages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 62 per cent of registered voters favoured reform.

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests

Protests are in reaction to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Feds planning to push back delivery date for new fighter jets: sources

The Liberals had planned to buy 18 Super Hornets

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1%

Bank of Canada holds rate but sends fresh signals that hikes are on the horizon

Most Read