RCMP make high volume of arrests

Recent arrests by Red Deer RCMP include locating and arresting a number of suspects in stolen vehicles, many of whom attempted to flee police before being arrested. A number of those arrests occurred as RCMP monitored areas and prolific property offenders identified through the Red Deer RCMP’s Pinpoint policing strategies. Other arrests were thanks to citizens reporting suspicious activity.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11th, RCMP located a suspect walking in the Johnstone neighbourhood who fled when he saw police. Police located him shortly afterward and confirmed that he was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants out of Red Deer and Edmonton. A new court date has not yet been set for 30-year-old Jeremy Sanderson-Hayward regarding those outstanding warrants.

At 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10th, RCMP worked with Lacombe Police Service in locating two men driving a stolen SUV in south Red Deer. When the vehicle refused to stop for RCMP, more police officers laid a tire deflation device, which punctured several tires. The SUV continued south onto Spruce Drive, where the occupants abandoned it and attempted to flee police on foot. Both suspects were arrested in the Mountview neighbourhood. One suspect assaulted a police officer in his attempt to escape custody, used stolen identification in an attempt to conceal his identity from police, and was found to be in possession of a small amount of what appeared to be crystal meth. The police officer was not injured during the arrest. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Oct. 9th.

A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man face charges; their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in an industrial area in north Red Deer. Police located the truck and confirmed that it was stolen; the blue Ford F250 truck refused to stop for police, who did not pursue due to public safety concerns. The truck was observed speeding, driving over a median and through a ditch as it fled police. RCMP located the truck abandoned in the GH Dawe Centre parking lot and arrested the suspect after he fled on foot and attempted to hide in an alley at Hamilton Drive. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a small amount of what is believed to be ecstasy. The truck had been reported stolen out of Airdrie on Oct. 8th.

Shane William Brown, 34, was wanted on three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. In addition to those charges, he has also been charged with possession of a schedule I substance (MDMA/ecstasy), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, driving a motor vehicle while license suspended, operating a motor vehicle without registration and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Oct. 9th, RCMP located a stolen truck as it drove in north Red Deer. The white Ford truck refused to stop for police, who did not pursue it for public safety reasons but moved to intercept it as it drove through the Normandeau neighbourhood and back to Gaetz Avenue, where its occupants abandoned the truck in a parking lot and attempted to flee police on foot. The female driver and the male passenger were arrested without incident. He was wanted on several outstanding warrants out of neighbouring areas, and she was found to be in possession of break-in instruments and stolen identification.

Lacey Ann Crabbe, 31, has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of break-in instruments, three counts of failing to comply with conditions and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Johnathon Patrick Durocher, 39, has also been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7th, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. On arrival, they located a male suspect in possession of a machete and arrested him after a brief foot chase. RCMP determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and that there was no danger to the public during this incident.

Solomon Courtoreille, 21, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 6th, RCMP were called to a break and enter in progress as a suspect attempted to break down the door of an apartment unit at a building in the West Park neighbourhood. On arrival, RCMP determined that the suspect had smashed the glass at the building entry door to gain access, and then attempted to break into an apartment while its residents were inside. The suspect and the victims were not known to each other, and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Jordan Charles Allen, 35, has been charged with break and enter, failing to comply with conditions and breach of probation

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the Highland Green neighbourhood. On arrival, RCMP located a suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants, and seized a club and hydromorphone during his arrest.

A 32-year-old man faces new charges in addition to his outstanding warrants; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Red Deer RCMP Traffic unit was doing a speed campaign in the area of 59th Ave. and 63rd St. when a grey Chevrolet truck refused to stop and fled. RCMP determined the vehicle was stolen and tracked it to C & E Trail just north of Hwy. 11A, where the occupants abandoned it and attempted to flee police on foot. Police Dog Services attended and tracked the suspects to a bushed area where they were attempting to hide. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Sept. 4th.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman each face charges; their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

– Connolly