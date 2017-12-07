RCMP arrest three drivers arrested for impaired driving

Red Deer RCMP arrested three drivers over the course of the first weekend of holiday checkstops.

One driver refused to comply with a breath demand, one failed the breath demand and a third driver refused to breath demand after colliding with another vehicle.

Red Deer RCMP set up two checkstops, one on Gaetz Avenue northbound and another on 30 Avenue southbound near the East Hill Shopping Centre.

One the the woman arrested was driving despite previously having her license suspended due to an impaired driving conviction. The woman gave a false name to police and was owed $3,500 in unpaid fines. She faces a number of impaired driving charges.

Another man was arrested after a concerned citizen called to report him. The witness saw him collide with a parked car after leaving a drinking establishment. RCMP located him nearby and arrested him. The RCMP is thankful to the citizen who reported the incident.

The third driver was arrested following a two car collision at 59 ave. and 67 Street at 11 p.m. on Saturday night. No injuries were reported, however the 38-year-old man did refuse a breath test. He was arrested an issued a ticket for failing to make a safe left turn.

The RCMP advised the public that citizens who refuse breath demands face the same consequence as those who are found driving impaired. These consequences include seizure of the vehicle being driven and drivers license suspension.

“This weekend, we took three drivers off the roads who should never have gotten behind the wheel in the first place, and thankfully we got to them before someone was injured or killed,” said Sergeant Kevin Halwa of the Red Deer RCMP. “On the positive side, police officers were extremely impressed with the high number of vehicles we processed through checkstops where there was a sober designated driver or the party goers had taken a taxi or an Uber. Great job, Red Deer.”

Red Deer RCMP operates checkstops and roving patrols year-round in search of impaired drivers. Residents are encouraged to report impaired drivers by dialling 9-1-1 when it is safe to do so.

-Vaughan

