OVERPASS CONSTRUCTION - The QEII Hwy./Gaetz Avenue overpass construction project is on schedule and on budget for a fall 2018 completion. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

QEII Hwy./Gaetz Avenue overpass on schedule and on budget

The project is going through a detour phase to allow for the demolition of the old bridge

The QEII Hwy./Gaetz Avenue construction project is proceeding as schedule and on budget.

Currently, the project is going through a detour phase to allow for the demolition of the old bridge, which currently sits in the way of the new bridge.

“The project is on schedule and this flip is just to accommodate the demolition of the old bridge, to make way for the construction of the new bridge,” Wayne Wood, communications advisor with Alberta Transportation said. “Everything has been going as planned and the weather hasn’t been a factor either.”

Wood said Alberta Transportation is relieved with how smoothly the project is progressing.

“It is a big project and we are very happy things are going the way they are. We are still scheduled for completion fall of next year,” he said.

So far, the project has caused minimal delays for Alberta motorists, which has led to very positive feedback, he added.

“The detours have been minor in nature for any kind of delays and we haven’t had very many complaints from the motoring public,” Wood said. “I think everyone understands that it is a construction project for the good of motorists. Things are moving ahead as planned.”

The fact the project also remains on budget is something Alberta Transportation hopes to maintain until completion.

“We like to hear when things are on or under budget,” he said. “We are anticipating everything will be fully operational by the fall of next year, so a little less from a year from now.”

Wood also noted the project will be completed well before the beginning of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“It is going as plan and it is one of the more major projects we have going on in the province right now,” he said. “It is all designed to improve that corridor between Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.”

