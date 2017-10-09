Pamela Davidson hopes to bring clarity to Red Deer County Division 6

Candidate says she feels the need for change on County council

“I am running for council because I think too many of our politicians have remained silent in expressing why they make decisions and how decisions are made,” she said “I really would like to be a person that is open with residents and helps them understand why the County makes the decisions they make.”

Davidson believes council is stuck with their vision and is not being transparent with their choices.

“With the council, I think we just need a change,” she said. “They are stuck in their vision of how the County should be run. I will bring a fresh, new perspective with a new direction.

“I think a lot of them don’t support community initiatives. I think it’s important to support the families in our community.”

Davidson identified community safety as one of the biggest issues facing residents in not only her division, but the entire County.

“Security on the farm and in residential zones in Division 6 is really important,” she said. “I am not sure how we will go about fixing that but it is something council needs to take very seriously. We need to figure out what we can do to make residents feel safe where they live, without having to put up gates and security systems.”

Davidson, who is also running for council because of her passion for future generations and protecting what the County has, said growth and development are key issues in the region.

“I think it is important to listen to our residents and see where their hearts are and what kind of changes they would like,” she said. “Do they want growth and if they do how do they see growth happening? We need to really listen to them and be open with them. There are lots of residents who are concerned about new developments coming in for infrastructure purposes. How will it affect our residents’ water needs? How will it affect the school in our division?”

Managing growth without impacting the taxpayer is important to Davidson.

“We need to be accountable for where we are spending money and we can’t just give dollars to one part of the County,” she said. “We need to update all of the County.

“We can’t forget the residents of the County who have been here for 40-plus years. Fortunately, our County is doing well and we can afford to maintain our roads without going into any debt.

“We need to see how funds are allocated in order to ensure they continue to be built and maintained.”

Ensuring all divisions are treated fairly and evenly is important to Davidson.

“Listening is the biggest thing and then researching what other divisions are needing,” she said. “I can’t be stuck solely on my division. It needs to be balanced throughout the divisions rather than developing one division.”

She added, “I am thankful for the opportunity to do this in a free democratic society. It is important for people to get out and be involved and vote.”

