Online threat results in evacuation of Hunting Hills High School

Bike-A-Thon was scheduled to take place overnight at the Red Deer school

An online threat has been made against the Hunting Hills High School this evening resulting in the cancellation of the school’s Bike-A-Thon.

RCMP are on site and managing the situation with school staff.

A controlled release of students is currently taking place under the direction of Red Deer City RCMP.

Red Deer Public Schools thanks the support and excellent work of Hunting Hills staff and RCMP in managing this situation and keeping students safe.

More details will be released tomorrow as information is made available.