Northbound Highway 2 lanes scheduled to open this weekend

The newly constructed northbound lanes on Hwy. 2, between Gaetz Ave. and Taylor Dr. are expected to open to motorists this Sunday. Crews will make final preparations for the opening of the lanes tomorrow, and will begin moving traffic onto the new lanes on Sunday. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

In addition to the new lanes opening on northbound Hwy. 2, access to northbound Gaetz Ave. from northbound Hwy. 2 will also be opened to motorists on Oct. 22nd, weather dependent.

Reduced speed limits will be in effect along Hwy. 2 through this transition period and minor delays are expected. Motorists are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

The Hwy. 2 / Gaetz Avenue Interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting. For detailed project information, please visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.

