Michener Aquatic Centre re-opening Friday

Red Deer facility has been closed since Aug. 20th for annual maintenance

The Michener Aquatic Centre will re-open on Sept. 15th after annual maintenance resulted in an extended closure.

The Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool, as well as the Blue Grass Sod Farm Central Spray and Play will close for the season on Friday due to cooler weather. The outdoor pool remained open during the Michener Aquatic Centre closure to provide ongoing public access to pools as well as maintain scheduled rentals from community aquatic groups.

The Michener Aquatic Centre will re-open for lane swimming at 6 a.m. on Friday, please check the schedule online at reddeer.ca or call 403-309-8428.

– Fawcett