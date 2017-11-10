Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A Merritt RCMP officer has been charged with assault in relation to an incident that took place at the detachment in May.

The charge against Sgt. Norm Flemming was sworn in B.C. Provincial Court in Merritt Thursday, according to a statement by the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS)

Flemming has acted as the interim commander at the detachment in years past.

The prosecution service did not provide details about the incident, but that the charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel located in a different part of the province.

Flemming’s first appearance is set for Dec. 5.

