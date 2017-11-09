Man arrested for stealing vehicle, ramming police vehicle

Red Deer man was wanted on prior outstanding warrants at time of arrest

On Nov. 9th an RCMP Police Dog Services member had his patrol SUV rammed by a male suspect driving a stolen Ford F150 truck. The male driver was arrested on scene and now remains in police custody.

At 8:35 p.m., the Red Deer RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious truck driving erratically on Ross St., on one rim. Patrols were made and at 9:45 p.m., the truck was located in a remote location of the city, near a walking path under the 67th St. bridge. Once the police vehicle had its lights activated, and the police officer approached the truck, it suddenly reversed and rammed the front of the police SUV.

Several RCMP members responded and affected the safe arrest of the lone male occupant of the truck. No one was injured during this incident; neither the police officer nor his dog or the suspect.

The truck that was being driven erratically was reported stolen from a residence in Red Deer, where it was idling, with keys, in the driveway. It had a quad in the box of the truck. Both are now recovered, and will be returned to the owner.

As a result of this incident, Christopher Wickins-Pearse, 21, of Red Deer has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and assaulting a police officer as well as a charge of driving while unauthorized under the Traffic Safety Act.

At the time of his arrest, Wickins-Pearse was wanted on prior outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for prior break and enter charges.

– Connolly

