Joshua Frank testifies Klaus family murdered by Jason Klaus

Joshua Frank testified during the Castor-area triple homicide trial that he told undercover officers during the Mr. Big sting operation he committed the murders because Jason Klaus had instructed told him to do so.

Frank testified that he did not commit the murders and it was Klaus who killed his father, mother and sister on Dec. 8th, 2013.

According to Frank, Klaus met him at Huber Dam near Castor in June 2014 and asked Frank to tell the criminal organization Klaus was involved and that he was the one who committed the murders.

Frank testified that Klaus told him the group had a way for Klaus to get out of the situation and that Frank was already safe because he had earlier passed a polygraph exam.

Frank said Klaus told him details of the night of the murders so that Frank could remember in case the criminal organization were to ask him about what happened.

Frank testified he agreed to tell Klaus’ story because he was afraid of Klaus after being physically and sexually assaulted by him when he was underage; the fact Klaus killed his family; and that Klaus’ moods were “erratic” and “moody”.

Frank later relayed the story that he murdered the Klaus family to Mr. Big, an undercover officer, in a vehicle outside Cross Iron Mills near Calgary.

Klaus, Frank and three undercover officers then drove to the Battle River and the Klaus family farm to go over details of the murder.

Frank testified that at the Battle River he “took a guess” when he threw a stone into the river to spot the location of where the 9mm pistol used in the murders was located.

Frank also testified that Klaus corrected him at the family farm when he made a mistake of where the family dog Keela was found.

Frank testified that after they got back to Cross Iron Mills, Klaus thanked him and paid him $400.

During cross-examination, Klaus’ lawyer Allan Faye pointed out to Frank that he had several opportunities to go to the police with the information he possessed about Klaus killing his family.

Frank testified that he was afraid of Klaus and that he didn’t want to be implicated in the murders because he was present the night of and drove the GMC away from the farm.

Klaus is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson in relation to the deaths of his father Gordon Klaus, 61, his mother Sandra Klaus, 62 and his sister Monica Klaus, 40.

Co-accused Frank has also been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths.

The remains of Gordon and Monica Klaus were found in what was left of a burnt-out house in Castor on Dec. 8th, 2013. The body of Sandra Klaus hasn’t been found because police believe her remains were consumed by the fire.

Joshua Frank’s cross-examination continues in Red Deer Monday.

