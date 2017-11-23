Innisfail RCMP respond to home invasion

On Nov. 23rd at approximately 1 a.m. Innisfail RCMP received a report of a home invasion in Innisfail. Police attended 37a St. and found a male victim at that location with a non life threatening head injury. The investigation revealed that two unknown individuals with covered faces entered the home through an unlocked basement window and assaulted a male occupant of the home. The victim’s mother interrupted the assault and the two unknown males fled the scene in a white truck.

The first suspect is described as short with a thin build, pale white skin, wearing a balaclava in all black clothing. The second suspect is described as short with a thin build, pale white skin, short dirty blonde hair, wearing a rag on his face and a ball cap.

RCMP continue to investigate and would like to reassure the public that this does not appear to be a random attack, there is no safety concern indicated for the general public at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly