Innisfail RCMP respond to home invasion

Male victim sustained non-life threatening head injury

On Nov. 23rd at approximately 1 a.m. Innisfail RCMP received a report of a home invasion in Innisfail. Police attended 37a St. and found a male victim at that location with a non life threatening head injury. The investigation revealed that two unknown individuals with covered faces entered the home through an unlocked basement window and assaulted a male occupant of the home. The victim’s mother interrupted the assault and the two unknown males fled the scene in a white truck.

The first suspect is described as short with a thin build, pale white skin, wearing a balaclava in all black clothing. The second suspect is described as short with a thin build, pale white skin, short dirty blonde hair, wearing a rag on his face and a ball cap.

RCMP continue to investigate and would like to reassure the public that this does not appear to be a random attack, there is no safety concern indicated for the general public at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly

Previous story
Vehicle thefts in Red Deer on the rise

Just Posted

Innisfail RCMP respond to home invasion

Male victim sustained non-life threatening head injury

Vehicle thefts in Red Deer on the rise

Over 1,000 vehicles stolen in the span of a few months

WATCH: Red Deer 9-1-1 dispatcher thanked for birth assistance

Stearns family appreciative to Holly Shrader for helping deliver baby

Superintendent Ken Foster sees progress in city policing

Red Deer RCMP Superintendent has been on the job for a year and has seen success

Klaus testifies he falsely confessed to triple-homicide in Mr. Big sting

Klaus said confessions were made in order to further position within criminal organization

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

Canadian screen stars want ‘action’ from industry meeting on sexual misconduct

‘Of course there’s been sexual harassment here. Absolutely. No question.’

Opioid prescriptions up across Canada: report

The report shows the number of opioid prescriptions rose by almost seven per cent, while daily doses on average dropped

Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci warns that Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Health Canada hints at government’s plans for legal pot

Health warnings, plain covers for pot packs under proposed regulations

Washington governor tells BC don’t be ‘daunted’ by Trump

“I want to assure this assembly that no matter who is in the White House, it won’t affect Washington state’s relationship with Canada or British Columbia.”

Feds plan to spend billions on housing strategy

However much of the $15.9 billion will not be spent until after the next election in 2019

David Cassidy, teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

Cassidy announced earlier this year he had been diagnosed with dementia

Most Read