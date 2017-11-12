Inmate at Bowden Institution dies

Corrections Canada continues to investigate circumstances surrounding death

The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Bowden Institution continues.

On Nov. 12th, Cody Adams, 34, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in custody.

Emergency services were called on Nov. 11th and arrived at Bowden Institution at approximately 10 a.m. The offender was immediately taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. on Nov. 12th.

At the time of his death Adams had been serving a sentence of two years, four months and 24 days for trafficking in property obtained by crime, forcible confinement, and break enter with intent since May 30th, 2016.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required.

– Fawcett

Previous story
Accused murderer Joshua Frank’s confession ruled inadmissible

Just Posted

Inmate at Bowden Institution dies

Corrections Canada continues to investigate circumstances surrounding death

Accused murderer Joshua Frank’s confession ruled inadmissible

Frank asked for bathroom breaks; ruling says investigators waited too long to grant his request

WATCH: Red Deer honours veterans on Remembrance Day

Hundreds gathered at Veteran’s Park to honour those paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Tom Pyper reflects on remnants left over from Second World War

Red Deer resident writes about his experience in A Sailor’s Life

Red Deer Royals see over 1,000 letters of support for funding

MP Blaine Calkins to make an appeal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

WATCH: Hunting Hills Bike-a-Thon raises $50,000

Red Deer high school students raise money for mental health

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Most Read