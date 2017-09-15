Gaetz Avenue lane closures to cause delays

Gaetz Avenue southbound will be down to one lane from the Gaetz Avenue bridge to 53 Street from Sept. 21st to 28th.

Drivers are encouraged to use Taylor Drive as an alternate route, as lane closures are expected to cause traffic delays on Gaetz Avenue.

Access to 53rd St. from Gaetz Avenue, including a portion of 53rd St., will also be closed throughout construction. Access to businesses on 53rd St. will be maintained from 49th Ave.

The closures are required as part of a scheduled water main replacement project in the downtown area. The City’s Environmental Services department is nearing completion on the project, upgrading the existing water main to reduce the risk of water leaks and contamination.

The construction schedule is weather dependent and could be subject to change.

A map of the road closures is available at reddeer.ca/constructionseason.

– Fawcett