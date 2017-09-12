FARRM offering $10,000 reward for the return of Daisy

Stolen right from her home, the Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM) is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of Daisy, the much-loved blind baby goat.

FARRM agency founder Melissa Foley returned to the sanctuary from Wetaskiwin on Sept. 10 to find Daisy missing. Generally Daisy is very happy to see her people and will bleat. However, Daisy was not there to greet Foley this time.

Daisy is a completely blind brown and white goat with special needs and requires medication.

The tragic incident was reported to the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment as well as bylaw services.

FARRM is located approximately 10 minutes outside of the City of Wetaskiwin.

A nearby landowner has indicated they heard the property’s dogs howling, and a car pull into the driveway earlier that day.

It is believed Daisy was taken at approximately 6:30 p.m, and no description of the vehicle or its inhabitant(s) is available.

Foley and FARRM are reaching out to the public to join in the search for Daisy throughout the area.

A FARRM Facebook post states, “Because she could be anywhere and is a small goat, our best chance to find her if she has been abandoned in the country is by listening for her. She has a distinctive bleat (or sound) that resembles a screaming cry. If you have a vehicle and some time to spare today, please consider taking a drive and helping out.”

This is not the first time the sanctuary has been broken into and robbed in the last year, but news of the theft has left those involved afraid she may have been taken for meat.

Anyone with any information about Daisy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call or text 780-717-2813.

