Double celebration for the Pregnancy Care Centre

Red Deer agency gears up for fundraising banquet and the opening of phase two of maternity home

NEW HOME - The Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre will hold its grand opening of the new Red Deer office and phase two of the maternity home Nov. 2nd at its new location. photo submitted

It’s a double whammy celebration for the Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre (CAPCC) Nov. 2nd.

The centre will be holding its annual fall fundraising banquet at the Sheraton Hotel.

“We’ve been doing that for close to 30 years now,” said Anne Waddell, executive director of the centre, adding that community feedback has been fantastic.

Waddell said it’s a great opportunity for them to host their supporters, and even people that may want to know more about them and the work they do.

“It’s a great evening for that so that we always present and educate on the work we do and why we do it and how we do it. We always have an opportunity to have client testimonies there where clients come and share their stories,” she said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the main event beginning at 6:30 p.m.. The night will feature an evening dinner, silent auction and more. An appeal will later take place to ask for donations towards the centre’s annual operating budget.

Also taking place Nov. 2nd is a celebration of the centre’s grand opening of the new Red Deer office and phase two of the maternity home.

“We re-located our offices to this whole new location on 47th Street and we added to that the new program of maternity housing for single pregnant and single and young parenting moms. It’s a two phased project,” said Waddell.

The first phase, she said, allows for four-bedrooms with private bath, a common living area, kitchen, house parents quarters and staffing quarters for the maternity home.

Phase two allows for seven one-bedroom apartments and a child care facility and a visitors lounge on the second and third floor of the building.

“That allows them to transition from phase one into a more independent living into the second phase up to two years of the child’s age,” she said.

The Pregnancy Care Centre has also experienced expansion of its programs and services throughout Central Alberta.

Over three years ago they opened a centre in Olds and since then have opened one last January in Rocky Mountain House. Waddell said they have now have a presence there, where they’re able to offer their core services of options counselling, post abortion recovery and education, steps to sexual health and any grief support.

The grand opening of the new facility located at 5116 47th St. is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2nd with tours of the new office and maternity home. Ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m.

The banquet, also taking place that evening, is free for the public to attend, and people are encouraged to book their seat as soon as they can by visiting www.pregnancycare.ca or calling their main line at 403-343-1611 as the event is based on a first come first served basis.

Waddell said they are still looking for table sponsors. The cost is $360 per table, and the centre is happy to advertise those businesses or recognize those individuals.

“We’re also welcoming silent auction items if any businesses would like to promote their businesses and gift us with a silent auction item,” she said.

carlie.connolly@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.