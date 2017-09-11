Coyote hitches a ride on the QEII Hwy.

HITCHIN’ A RIDE - This coyote decided to hitch a ride in a unique way on the QEII Hwy. from Calgary to Airdrie. The coyote miraculously survived, was checked out by Alberta Fish and Wildlife, and released into the Kananaskis area. photo submitted

A coyote hitched a ride in a unique way earlier this month on the QEII Hwy.

In a facebook post by Georgie Knox she said earlier this month a coyote darted in front of her car and she hit it.

“I heard a crunch and believed I ran over and killed it. Upon stopping at a traffic light by my work, a construction woman notified me that there was in fact a coyote still embedded in my car,” she wrote. “When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me.” She said she notified Alberta Fish and Wildlife right away who came to rescue him.

“Miraculously, he was freed and had minimal injuries despite having hitched a ride from Airdrie to Calgary at highway speeds! Their biologist checked him over and gave him the good to go. They released him in Kananaskis. Clearly mother nature has other plans for this special little guy!”

– Fawcett