City will consider overnight shelter to deal with overflow

With Safe Harbour Society securing provincial funding to provide overnight shelter service at the location of the existing daytime warming centre (5256 53 Avenue), a development permit application was submitted last week and will be considered by City Council on Dec. 11th.

The City received Safe Harbour Society’s Development Permit application on Nov. 30th with a letter expressing the urgency due to the safety risk of people being exposed to the winter elements overnight.

City Council will consider the development permit on December 11th. Notification and requests for comment were sent out to landowners and tenants within a 100 metres of the site. This information will be provided to Council for consideration in making their decision to either deny or approve, with conditions.

Safe Harbour Society has approval to operate a daytime warming centre at 5256 53rd Ave. until April 2020. They also have a permit to operate an overnight shelter at 5246 53rd Ave. in the adjacent building. Safe Harbour Society is currently experiencing an increase in numbers at their overnight shelter located in the adjacent building. They are now requesting the existing warming centre be used as an overflow overnight shelter. No structures will be added to the site.

There is a community need for persons experiencing homelessness to receive basic support –escaping the elements to stay warm, dry and safe, and for connecting to trained staff to help clients navigate the system of housing and supports and find more permanent housing.

– Connolly