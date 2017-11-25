Buck Buchanan elected to AUMA board of director position

Councillor Buck Buchanan was elected again on to the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) board as director, cities up to 500,000. Buchanan was first elected to the board in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more honoured to be elected by my peers for a second time to actively advocate for the needs of cities with a population of up to 500,000,” said Buchanan. “I am dedicated to facing issues head on and working on solutions that best serve Albertans.”

Red Deer City councillors agreed to support Buchanan’s bid for the board of directors.

“I am committed to support all our AUMA municipalities by focusing on safety and policing, building transportation networks, creating affordable housing, and diversifying for economic growth,” said Buchanan. “As well, having a member on the board from Red Deer ensures the voice of Red Deer, but also the Central Alberta region, is heard and is part of the provincial conversation.”

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association was founded in 1905 and represents more than 85 per cent of Alberta’s urban municipalities including cities, towns, villages, summer villages, and specialized municipalities, as well as Associate and Affiliate members, representing more than 85 per cent of Albertans.

– Connolly