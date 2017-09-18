Blackfalds RCMP investigate robbery with firearm

On Sept. 17th at 4:17 p.m. Red Deer RCMP assisted Blackfalds RCMP by responding to a rural residence in Red Deer County, where a suspect with a firearm stole a vehicle.

The male suspect entered a rural residence in Red Deer County on Hwy. 595. The suspect, who was carrying a firearm, approached the homeowner and wanted keys for a vehicle. The suspect stole keys for a silver 2011 Toyota Rav 4 AB BRZ 4037 and fled the scene. The last known direction of travel for the vehicle is unknown.

The male suspect had dark short hair and dark eyes with a left arm full tattoo sleeve. He was believed to be Caucasian with dark skin tone and was wearing a dark t-shirt. He had a black mask covering the lower portion of his face.

If you see this vehicle or know the whereabouts of it, do not approach as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, contact the police immediately.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other investigations, call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett