Advance voting begins this Saturday

Red Deerians can cast their ballots in a number of advance voting polls for the municipal election

Eligible voters who are unable to cast their ballot at their regular voting station on election day can take advantage of one the five Advance Vote dates starting this weekend.

Advance Voting will be held at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, located at 4525 – 47A Ave. Advance vote dates include Sept. 30th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 6th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 7th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 13th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Oct. 14th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The City’s advance vote offers technology that allows persons with a visual impairment to vote independently and the location is accessible for those with mobility aids.

There are also options available for voters unable to make it to a voting station. Special ballots are available for electors who may be out of town or physically unable to get to a voting station. Special ballots must be requested before election day by contacting the returning officer. At-home voting is available for electors with a physical disability that prevents travel. The at-home vote is available the same dates as the advance vote and must be booked in advance with the returning officer.

The final advance vote closes on Oct. 14th. Voter turnouts from the advance vote will be released at the close of each advance vote date. More information on advance voting is available online at elections.reddeer.ca.

