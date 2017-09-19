A number of people arrested in Vanier Woods

Red Deer RCMP are on scene at a residence on Vanson Close in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood and have taken a number of people into custody after investigating a report of stolen property that was located at the residence.

RCMP were called to the residence around 2 pm this afternoon; there were a number of people inside the home who posed no threat to the community or to themselves and who were taken into custody without incident. Red Deer RCMP had a heavy presence at the scene as a proactive measure to preserve public safety.

Red Deer RCMP will send an update including the names of suspects and charges against them once those charges have been sworn before the courts.

Anyone with information about this investigation, is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett