Singer Kaylee Rose ventures into new musical journey

LOCAL TALENT - Red Deer singer Kaylee Rose will be performing alongside other musicians at the Food Bank Fiesta at The Elks Lodge Sept. 23rd. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Local singer Kaylee Rose will be starting a new adventure in her musical career as she heads for Drayton Valley come November.

Newly engaged with her first EP, Closer out, Rose will be shifting her music to writing more faith-based songs, and is interested in writing more songs about her world view opposed to just writing about herself.

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Rose got her start in music from a young age, as her immediate family had always been quite musical, her father playing a huge influence in her life, being in bands like The Boom Chucka Boys and St. James’ Gate. His main focus, however, has been as a worship leader.

“He really influenced me in a big way, so at a young age I started singing songs that he had written in talent shows, and I would always be in musical productions,” said Rose.

When Rose went off to Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, she was in the ladies’ jazz choir, but later decided to channel her energy into sports.

She still loved the creative aspect of things, however, and it wasn’t long before she hopped right back into music.

“When I finished high school I wasn’t really into music as much, I was just playing it on the side.

“I’d jam with friends and stuff like that, but then when I was 21, 22, I was like, ‘I really want to go to Red Deer College and take the jazz and classical program for singing,’” she said, adding that she has a diploma in voice.

She later became heavily involved in Red Deer’s music scene, becoming involved with a band.

“It was a cool learning curve for me to just really dive into the music scene and see what the performance side of things looks like for making a living and the hard work that it takes.”

Fast forward to June of this year – Rose now has her first solo EP under her belt, which she recorded with Heath West at The Space.

“From that I’ve been doing some little shows here and there.”

Closer was a collection of six songs written over a long period of time.

“As a young woman it’s a journey through seeking something, and finding out who I really am in the big scheme of things,” she said.

Rose said it’s about different parts of her journey, and things she’s worked through, all relationship-based.

She typically draws inspiration from God, people and love when it comes to her songwriting.

“I think that everyone has a story to tell and we’re all so valuable, and I think that no matter who you meet, they may be in a different place, a different walk in life, but you can come alongside them and find similarities.

“I firmly believe we’re created in the image of a creative God and that we all have so much creativity to release to the world.”

With her wedding coming up in just a couple of months, Rose has a few things left to do in Red Deer before she goes, including a performance presented by the Central Music Festival Society at The Elks Lodge on Sept. 23rd with Nice Horse, Bill Bourne and Ross Stafford.

The night will be part of the ‘Food Bank Fiesta’ with the Red Deer Food Bank serving up burgers and hot dogs in the parking lot from 5 to 7 p.m.

Music will start inside at 7:30 p.m and admission is a $20 donation to the Food Bank.

Rose said in looking ahead, she’d like to still do lots of singing and plans to have music a part of her for the rest of her life.

“I don’t think I could ever not write songs. It’s just something in me.

“I have to formulate an idea or a sound of something that’s happened in my life and just release it.”

She will be heading off to Drayton Valley in a few months time and will be working as part of the worship team at the Life Church and will also be working with youth.