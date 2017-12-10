Country star Brett Kissel releases new album

GOOD TIMES - Country star Brett Kissel will be heading to Red Deer Jan. 19th to perform songs off his latest album We Were That Song. photo submitted

Country star Brett Kissel recently released his new album We Were That Song, and is excited to start his three-month long tour, a tour, he said, that’s going to be wild.

“We’re focused on this tour and making it the biggest domestic Canadian country tour ever,” he said.

In a break from his busy schedule in Toronto, Kissel caught up with the Express to talk about the new album, his greatest moments of 2017 and where his musical journey all began.

Kissel will be heading out to Red Deer Jan. 19th to perform at the Sheraton Special Events Centre, and said performing in his home province is the best.

“The reason why it’s the best is because I am a proud Albertan and it’s a place where people get me and I get them,” he said.

Although he has fan bases in the other provinces he tours, he said there’s a special element he always feels when he comes back to Alberta.

“I think the energy level is just a little bit higher and there’s something very special the minute I hit the stage when you have that hometown crowd.”

That hometown crowd, he said, is definitely in Red Deer.

His latest album We Were That Song was released Dec. 8th, and it’s an album Kissel is proud of.

“The title track was a very important song for us because it was so lively and it was so energetic. Every song on that record needed to fit in our set list. If it didn’t have a place in our set list during the live show then we didn’t want to put it on the record, because nothing’s more important to me than playing to my fans and playing live.”

Kissel’s journey into country music began around Christmastime when he received a gift from his grandmother at almost seven years of age.

“All I wanted was a LEGO castle underneath the Christmas tree. I wanted Santa to bring me LEGO and then I look under the tree and there’s this oddly shaped gift called a guitar.”

He remembers being disappointed, but later playing the guitar and becoming invested in the music.

“That’s what really set me off and put me on the right path to this career,” he said.

In heading into the New Year, Kissel said 2017 was quite the memorable one.

“If anybody would have told me that all the great things would have happened in 2017 that did happen I wouldn’t have believed it because it was one for the record books,” said Kissel.

He said 2017 started out with the beautiful addition to their family, their second daughter Aria.

“Having her come into our lives has really completed our family. Her arrival was so special and really started 2017 off on a good foot.”

On the musical side of things, he said touring with country legend Garth Brooks and playing shows in Edmonton and Calgary also topped that list of most memorable moments.

“Those were memories I’ll never forget.”

Right now Kissel is basking in the success of We Were That Song, as it climbs the charts at a fast rate.

He will head home to Alberta for the Christmas holidays to see his parents, grandparents and his brother and his kids.

“It’s really great that we get to be together, especially around the holidays – and soak in that time.”