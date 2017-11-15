FILE - This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

People magazine named Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 on Tuesday, but it took some convincing by his girlfriend Gwen Stefani to get her guy on board.

The country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice” hates being the centre of attention, the magazine said.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me,’” recalled the 6-foot-5, Oklahoma-bred Shelton. “‘You’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.’ I’ve been ugly my whole life. If I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it!’”

Bonus for the outspoken Shelton: He can hold the accolade over the head of Adam Levine, his fellow coach on the singing competition and 2013’s Sexiest Man Alive. Only Shelton used some colorful language to describe that experience between his pal and banter partner on air.

Shelton said he was, in fact, proud and honoured to have been picked, adding: “I’m not going to treat this like Hugh Jackman or one of those guys who’s humble about it. People are going to hate me over this. Because it’s going to be used in every conversation, whether it’s at ‘The Voice’ or at the feed store in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor. Until I have to hand the title, which is what it is to me, over to someone else, this is mine. This is like a certification.”

Shelton’s latest album, “Texoma Shore,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums this week.

The magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive special double issue hits newsstands Friday.

Growing up, Shelton told People, he had some awkward years.

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat,” he said. “People say I haven’t changed since before I made it. And I’m still fat today. That’s proof!”

He’s not, of course. He hops on the treadmill to stay in shape, though he acknowledges the allure of chips and dip, a bag of Cheetos when he’s starving and a trip to Sonic when he’s back home in Tishomingo.

Shelton wasn’t the only sexiest man anointed. The magazine named the Pearson men of NBC’s “This is Us” as sexiest cast: Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall; Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack; and Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin. Their reveal went to NBC’s “Today” show.

“I think being sexy is just being comfortable in your skin, and these two cats are very comfortable in their skin,” Brown said at a photoshoot of his co-stars

Ventimiglia said he believes humour, confidence and kindness are key. Oh, and “stubble.”

Hartley agreed: “Stubble and forgiveness, that’s my mantra.

The trio will be featured inside the special issue.

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Just Posted

Man who stopped impaired school bus driver honoured

Red Deer’s Kurt Stenberg receives Lieutenant Governor of Alberta’s Award for Bravery

Frustrations high with province on supervised consumption services

Red Deer City council discusses issue on Tuesday

WATCH: Nearly $34,000 raised for Reading College program

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign goes a long way

Missing Ontario man may be headed to Red Deer

Police are searching for Tyler Haney, who may be in the area to find work

QEII Hwy./Gaetz Avenue overpass on schedule and on budget

The project is going through a detour phase to allow for the demolition of the old bridge

WATCH: Red Deer honours veterans on Remembrance Day

Hundreds gathered at Veterans’ Park to honour those paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

Northern California gunman kills 4 in rampage

Kevin Neal used a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns to shoot 14 people, killing four

Canadians in Zimbabwe urged to remain indoors

Global Affairs Canada said the “situation is tense” in the city due to increased military activity

Australians vote Yes to endorse gay marriage

Australia’s same-sex marriage postal survey: 61.6% yes, 38.4% no

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Most Read