Scoring books at the Rebels game

Books on the Bus program teams up with Rebels for book drive

Books on the Bus aims to score books at the Rebels game tonight

Red Deerians are asked to bring new and gently used books to the Red Deer Rebels game tonight at the Enmax Centrium for Books on the Bus.

The Books on the Bus program has teamed up with the Red Deer Rebels for the book drive that will provide books to riders on Red Deer Transit. A regular supply of books is critical for the continued success of the program. Demand is especially high for children’s books – both hard and soft cover books are wanted. For young adult and adult books, only paperbacks are accepted.

Funded by Red Deer & District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), the initiative is the first of its kind in Canada. Partners include the Red Deer Rebels, Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance (CAPRA), Cosmos, Lifelong Learning, Red Deer Transit and Red Deer Public Library (RDPL).

The program launched in January of 2016, and recently received a 2017 Award of Excellence from the Family and Community Support Services Association of Alberta, for helping strengthen the social fabric of the community.

Books will be collected from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the entrance to the Centrium.

Those not attending the Friday night Rebels game are welcome to donate their books at another drop-off:

• Red Deer City Hall

• Collicutt Centre

• G.H. Dawe Centre

• Recreation Centre

• Sorensen Station

See www.reddeer.ca/booksonthebus for more information.

– Connolly