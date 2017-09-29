CIBC Run for the Cure takes place in Red Deer this weekend

COMING TOGETHER - Members of the community at a previous CIBC Run for the Cure event came together to show support for a good cause. photo submitted

The CIBC Run for the Cure is back for another year, and will see 56 communities participating across the country.

The Red Deer run will take place Oct. 1st at Bower Ponds, helping the Canadian Cancer Society raise funds, which are invested into the most promising breast cancer research in Canada, according to officials.

According to their web site, it all began in 1992 with a small group of volunteers who began a movement in Toronto’s High Park. That day saw 1,500 people come out to raise awareness, and $85,000 for the breast cancer cause. This marked the beginning of what has now become Canada’s largest single day, volunteer-led event in support of creating a future without breast cancer.

“This is the first year the event is operating under the Canadian Cancer Society banner. Previous to this year it was under the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation,” said Jamie Smith, one of the volunteers for the run, adding that the two organizations merged earlier this year.

Money also goes towards funding patient support networks to improve the quality of life and emotional support to those affected by the disease.

“The reason that a person would want to participate in this run is it’s a run for breast cancer and breast cancer awareness and survivors. One in eight ladies can or will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, so it’s statistically relevant in terms of the amount of impact that breast cancer has,” said Smith.

On average 70 women are diagnosed with this life changing disease every day.

Smith said the event is more than just raising funds, it’s also about support for those survivors.

“Down at the actual event itself we have space for survivors to come out and share their experiences and talk with one another.”

Last year over 97,000 people from across the country participated in the run. Individuals can participate in a 1km walk or 5km run, and can register online at www.cibcrunforthecure.com.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with the run officially starting at 10 a.m. Activities will be wrapped up by noon.

