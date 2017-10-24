The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

  • Oct. 24, 2017 10:00 a.m.
  • Buzz

Move over Tim Hortons—Canadians reportedly have a new favourite coffee spot. According to MacLean’s magazine’s Coffee Ranker, which went live yesterday, Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

The survey, which 1,500 users participated in, allowed participants to rank the largest 15 national and regional chains that sell coffee in the country. A first place vote gets 15 points, a second place vote gets 14 and so forth. McDonald’s came in at the top, with 19,494 points-as of October 20.

Second Cup hit 18,456 points and Starbucks ranked with 18,100 points, beating Canada’s iconic coffee chain [Tim Horton’s], which came in with 16,260 points, beating out Blenz, Robin’s Donuts, Coffee Time and Country Style.

See also:

Previous story
Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

Just Posted

WATCH: Flags of Remembrance honour plaques stolen

Allan Cameron recently discovered the vandalism at the site along Hwy. 11

WATCH: Jason Kenney says better health care needed in Alberta

United Conservative Party leadership candidate makes his final round through Central Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer City council ready to tackle issues heard

Official swearing in ceremony held on Monday at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: Cardiac Catheterization Lab supported by Doug Schweitzer

United Conservative Party candidate stops in Red Deer

Jason Klaus recounts hours before deaths of Castor-area family

Klaus and Joshua Frank charged with three counts of first degree murder

WATCH: House of Halloween ready for trick or treaters

Red Deer’s infamous decorated house creates memories for kids young and old

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

Most Read