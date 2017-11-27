Stores offer Cyber Monday deals to keep shoppers coming

Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday

After offering online deals for days, retailers are rolling out even more promotions for Cyber Monday, hoping to keep people buying stuff on their smartphones or computers.

Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 per cent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe. And more people will be picking up their phones to shop: Web traffic from smartphones and tablets is expected to top desktop computers for the first time this year, Adobe said.

READ: GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

At the MacArthur Center shopping mall in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, Kathy Lewis was there not to shop but to get her nails done. Her plan is to make her big purchases on Cyber Monday, including the newest model Nerf gun for her boyfriend’s nephew. Lewis said she gave up years ago on waiting in line at Toys ‘R’ Us.

“It’s so hard to get in and out of there to me,” said Lewis, adding, “If you look online, you get the same price you get on Black Friday.”

Lewis did brave a very crowded Best Buy on Friday in search of a 32-inch television for another of her boyfriend’s relatives. But after checking the price, she’s holding off for Monday. Her plan is to scan the websites of Toys ‘R’ Us and Best Buy and then Amazon before making her final decision.

As part of their Cyber Monday deals, Target and Toys R Us are offering 15 per cent off most items on their sites. Walmart.com has tripled the amount of items available for sale from last year. And Amazon — which Bain & Co. says is expected to capture 50 per cent of all online sales growth — will offer similar deals on its gadgets as it did on Black Friday, but offer new deals on Lego sets and Hasbro games.

The shift to online shopping has been noticeable at some stores since the holiday shopping season kicked off. At a Toys R Us in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday morning, the parking lot was about half full. Melissa Wetzel, who said she would also do some shopping online, said her Black Friday in-store shopping runs had been relaxing since she didn’t have to fight the crowds.

“It’s been pretty easy,” she said. “I guess most are shopping online.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Friday fervour wanes as some consumers, retailers shun practice

Just Posted

WATCH: Canadian National Women’s team dominate AAA Optimist Chiefs

National team was already in Olympic form dominating Chiefs from start to finish.

WATCH: Many come out to Candy Cane Lane

Red Deer’s Festival of Trees draws large crowd

Joshua Frank testifies Klaus family murdered by Jason Klaus

Castor-area triple homicide trial continues with Frank’s cross-examination

Buck Buchanan elected to AUMA board of director position

Red Deer councillor was first elected in 2016

Jason Klaus testifies during cross-examination that he confessed during investigation

Accused tells court he could never have killed his family

WATCH: Many come out to Candy Cane Lane

Red Deer’s Festival of Trees draws large crowd

Stores offer Cyber Monday deals to keep shoppers coming

Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday

VIDEO: Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

Markle is best known for her role as an ambitious paralegal in the hit U.S. legal drama “Suits”

Argos earn stunning 27-24 Grey Cup win over Stampeders

Toronto coach Marc Trestman: ‘We got to the fourth quarter, that was our goal’

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

Trudeau calls on men to help end violence against women

PM’s statement meant to acknowledge International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

President: ‘I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!’

Black Friday fervour wanes as some consumers, retailers shun practice

Some businesses are choosing to opt out, while some shoppers are turning to buying online

Most Read

  • Stores offer Cyber Monday deals to keep shoppers coming

    Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday