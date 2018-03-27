NATIONAL TORCH RELAY - Many came out to a press conference announcing that the Winter Games Torch Relay will be national this year. From left Serge Gingras, co-chair of Official Languages Committee; MLA Kim Schreiner; David Patterson, Game council president/CEO; Randy Mowat, MNP, Doug Stroh, MNP; Lyn Radford, Games board chair; Mayor Tara Veer and Scott Robinson, Games CEO, celebrated the news. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

The Red Deer 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society announced that for the first time the Canada Games Torch Relay will travel across the country, thanks to their national partner, diamond sponsor MNP.

“For the first time in over 50 years, the Canada Games Torch Relay will be a national event,” said Lyn Radford, board chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

The torch will begin its journey across the country in Ottawa in October, being lit from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill. Then it will go to Halifax and make its way across the country travelling as far west as Victoria before arriving in Red Deer for the commencement of the Games on Feb. 15th.

“The opportunity to support the Games is an honour and an event that allows us as a firm that was truly made in Canada to celebrate our 60th anniversary in a very big way by presenting the biggest Torch Relay in the history of the Games,” said Randy Mowat, senior vice-president of marketing at MNP

He said, as sponsors, MNP, which has been in Red Deer since 1988, will cover a lot of the logistical expenses of transporting the torch across the country.

“Today’s announcement isn’t just about bringing our fellow Canadians to Red Deer, it’s about bringing Red Deer to the rest of Canada,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

A sentiment echoed by David Patterson, president and CEO of the Canada Winter Games Council, who said, the relay will light up Red Deer for the nation.

The Torch Relay will visit over 40 communities across Canada, including 20 previous host cities.

“This is a great way to further ignite interest across the entire country—as the torch makes its way through communities from coast to coast it will help fan the flames of excitement,” said MLA North Kim Schreiner.

This will be the biggest Torch Relay in the history of the Canada Games.

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games will take place from Feb. 15th to March 3rd featuring 150 events in 19 sports. An estimated 3,600 athletes will participate in the competition.

Previous story
Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Just Posted

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

Notre Dame hosts information session on Central Alberta Opioid Crisis

RCMP and Turning Point tell parents what they can do to protect their teens

Red Deer RCMP make arrests in crime hot spots

Arrests continue to focus on locating suspects wanted on warrants

Red Deer student reflects on MLA for a Day

This year’s MLA for a Day attendees will be notified March 28th

Red Deer RCMP investigate mailbox break-ins

RCMP urge citizens to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Calgary police officer shot, suspect dead

The injured officer is said to be in stable condition

Canada, provinces lack clear plan to adapt to climate change, auditors say

Canada has committed to cutting emissions by at least 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030

New book turns heads with quirky stories of NHL’s infamous failed franchise

The California Golden Seals were best known for white skates, but there’s a lot more in a new book

Theft of Ponoka RCMP bait car leads to arrests

Ponoka RCMP investigators’ use of a bait car helps nab two residents from Joffre

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy to enter negotiations

Fogdog Energy proposes a no landfill solution to municipal solid waste

Teen from Maskwacis crowned Miss Central Alberta

The 13-year-old is heading to Toronto, Ont. for nationals in August

Most Read