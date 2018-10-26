VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
This year’s goal is to raise $240,000
City’s ‘cautious’ budget a result of current slow economic growth in the province
The suspect allegedly pointed a sawed off shotgun at an individual then fled on foot
Evening features record and video releases as well
Mayor Tara Veer praises community for coming together and helping to provide security for families in need
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month
The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day
Targets so far include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder
The death of a female black bear that fell from a tree after being darted with a tranquilizer has prompted a wildlife group to file a complaint with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.
Dance-theatre performance explores how the legal system handles sexual assault cases
