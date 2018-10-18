Gasket, Gunther and Goliath have gone to their forever home in Calgary. (Edmonton Humane Society)

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Somewhere, a family has just bought a industrial-level vacuum cleaner after they adopted a trio of Saint Bernards from the Edmonton Humane Society.

The dogs were transferred to the Edmonton facility in September and were too anxious to go to separate homes.

According to the human society, Gasket, Gunther and Goliath were officially adopted by a Calgary family on Wednesday, after adoption workers whittled down the more than 200 inquires.

READ MORE: Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The family, who have asked to remain anonymous, think the fluffy trio will fit in perfectly with their two kids, and one other dog, in the family’s one-acre yard.

“We are beyond excited to be giving these three dogs their forever home,” said the family.

“When we found out that we were getting the opportunity to meet them, we cried tears of joy. Pets add so much to the family, and we’re so happy we can give back to them by providing a loving home for the rest of their lives.”

The humane society had been worried that no one would take the three dogs, who collectively weigh more than 350 pounds, and were too bonded to each other to be separated.

“The response to the story of these gentle giants, from the thousands who helped share our call for help to those who offered their homes to these dogs, was truly astounding,” manager of animal health and protection Jamey Blair.

“At the end of the day we could only choose one family for them, but there are thousands of other homeless pets who are all as deserving of a forever home. We hope this story inspires people to adopt from their local shelters and rescues.”

The humane society is now hosting an adoption event to find homes for the more than 250 other animal at their shelter. The event runs until Sunday and adoptions fees for all animal will be reduced.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two men face charges in the abduction of Aurora Rafer

RCMP are continuing to investigate

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP don’t believe Coronation Park death is suspicious

Male is being transported to Calgary for autopsy

Ponoka County fire crews handle second baler fire in 12 hours

Fire crews handled a baler fire just west of Gull Lake

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID suspect in indecent acts

The suspect exposed himself to a woman and made sexual comments to her

Red Deer Chamber Awards recognize outstanding businesses

The 37th Annual Business Awards saw five recipients take home prestigious awards

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Carr says Canada and China aren’t embarking on formal free trade talks

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

On the first day cannabis was legal a young entrepreneur capitalized on cookie sales

Tougher laws introduced against bestiality, animal fighting

The Liberal government is proposing to strengthen the laws today

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

Most Read