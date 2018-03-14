Stephen Hawking, is remembered for his contributions to science by some of the world’s greatest (via @lwpkommunikacio/Flickr)

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Fellow scientists, politicians and others are remembering Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist who died early Wednesday at the age of 76.

The University of Oxford, where Hawking earned his undergraduate degree with honours in 1962, posted a statement online, saying Hawking was regarded as “one of the world’s most brilliant scientists,” and highlighted his work with long-time collaborator Roger Penrose on Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The University of Cambridge, where Hawking completed his master’s and doctorate degrees, as well becoming the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, also paid tribute:

“Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world,” vice-chancellor Stephen Toope said. “His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions. He will be much missed.”

Others around the world are remembering Hawking for his lasting contributions to science, as well as his sense of humour.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Just Posted

Sunrise Toastmasters Club helps folks conquer public speaking fears

Meetings run Tuesdays at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

UPDATE: Optimist Chief Ryan McBeath passes away

Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

RCMP Blackfalds investigate theft of electronics

A male and a female suspect were observed taking numerous objects from Staples in Gasoline Alley.

RDC Social Work Society shows good work of students

Showcase highlights good work of social workers in Central Alberta

Generals look to go up 2-1 in AAA Senior Provincials

Lacombe splits first two games with Stony Plain

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California

Trump, making his first trip to California as president, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb

Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Hawking has been the forefront of scientific discovery in fields of cosmology, quantum gravity

Most Read

  • Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

    Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

  • Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

    Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia