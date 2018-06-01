This is one big Buff Cat

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were a cat, he might look like this.
Since first posting images of their neighbour’s extremely muscular cat on May 27, this twitter sensation has taken off and already amassed a large following — including having been featured on Buzzfeed.
Known simply as @officialbuffcat, this four-legged feline appears to be much bigger than a normal house cat, but just as gentle as your favourite furry friend.
here's a video of the buff cat pic.twitter.com/xTVETgfBoQ
— buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018
It’s already spawned fan art from viewers like this scribble:
@officialbuffcat it's just a scribble but I think it still captured his essence pic.twitter.com/JxGaG2BTDM
— Bec✨ (@prussicc) May 29, 2018
@officialbuffcat Buff Cat being buff. My smol fan art for you big boi pic.twitter.com/WzUcOdHBDV
— WillFurSyahmi (@willfursyahmi) May 30, 2018
And of course the Internet soon became involved and took things to a whole other level.
wtf pic.twitter.com/BkNx02KHZI
— buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 29, 2018
Which proved that anything can be marketed across the web in a matter of minutes.
are u kidding me yall making coins over the cat i saw and not me https://t.co/idLFhdgvmV
— buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 29, 2018
|
But you have to admit, others have taken a very creative approach with their editing skills and have placed Buff Cat in all kinds of places.
Just Posted
Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders wanted on multiple warrants
Public a big help in reporting suspicious incidents
Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa
The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip
WATCH: Education minister visits Red Deer schools
David Eggen stopped by Joseph Welsh Elementary and Hunting Hills High School
Red Deer’s PCN Women’s Fun Run raised over $34,000 for The Mustard Seed
Mustard Seed will provide lunches for the first time to students in summer months
Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD
The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital
5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war
Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items
Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta
The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.
Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute
Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement
CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season
The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.
NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’
Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem
Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7
This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.
Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia
The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.
Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open
Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.
Most Read