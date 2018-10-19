Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.
The Canadian Press
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.
The Canadian Press
This is the second attempt to steal the ATM from Eastview IGA in less than a week
Candidate selected for UCP North Oct. 27th
Male is being transported to Calgary for autopsy
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton
Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people
A Mt. Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.
Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.
Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.
Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.
Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire, a 21-year-old defensive back from Vancouver, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.
The 21-year-old’s sentencing is Nov. 15. His lawyer has said he understood what he did was wrong and was remorseful.
Proceeds to support Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital and Pound it Hip Hop
The haunted house opens tonight at 6833 66th St.
Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling
Candidate selected for UCP North Oct. 27th
The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada
According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting
Gen. Jonathan Vance is unhappy some troops continue to ignore his order to cease all sexual misconduct