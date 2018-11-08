Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada
Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests
Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Property includes residence, lodge and a private 9-hole golf course
Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017
Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.
Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty to the 2009 abduction, rape and murder of Tori Stafford, an eight-year-old girl from Woodstock, Ont.
A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Applications will be taken until Dec. 4th
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons