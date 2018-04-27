Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

The Royal Canadian Mint says an employee has been fired after about two kilograms of gold was discovered missing from its facility in Ottawa.

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices, was discovered missing last month during an internal inventory.

Crawford says an employee was terminated following an internal investigation and administrative review and the RCMP was called in to investigate.

She says the mint will make no further comment as the matter is under police investigation.

Crawford says large amounts of precious materials are handled at the mint’s facilities, but says incidents of this nature are very uncommon.

In a previous incident, an employee stole gold “pucks” from the mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors.

Leston Lawrence was sentenced in February 2017 to 30 months in prison, and was ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Just Posted

Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter, possession of stolen property

Police located a stolen Jeep that had been involved in a collision with a power pole

Red Deer Marlins diving into 2018 season

77 swimmers are registered so far for the summer swim club

Labelle Stage Productions Vocal Competition finals run May 5th

Event runs in Red Deer Public Library’s Snell Auditorium downtown

WATCH: Student-focused CAREERexpo returns to Red Deer

Annual event offers students opportunity to explore career possibilities

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off raises $420,000 for Canada Games Celebration Plaza

Event sees over 800 people in attendance

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Three dead in motorcycle versus pickup collision in Maskwacis

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a tragic triple fatality collision Thursday night

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

Most Read