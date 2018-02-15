Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama spoke at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event on Thursday. (@LorindaStrang/Twitter)

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Michelle Obama says social media magnifies feelings of political and cultural division, underlining a need for people to get out of their online silos.

The former first lady of the United States made the remarks Thursday at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, where she spoke to thousands of women and many teenagers from local high schools.

She says for more than a decade, she and former president Barack Obama travelled the United States and found that people mostly got along peacefully.

While social media can bring people together, she says it can also embolden people to make nasty remarks from behind a computer screen.

Obama says she tries to teach her daughters, 16-year-old Sasha and 19-year-old Malia, to be cautious and not to tweet everything that’s on their minds.

She says history is a bumpy road with many ups and downs, but society has come a long way, as shown by her husband becoming the first African-American to be elected president and then winning re-election.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates one year out from 2019 Canada Games

Community gathers at Great Chief Park to commemorate Games milestone

Boushie ‘got what he deserved’ says alleged RCMP post

RCMP respond to allegations

WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity builds in Red Deer launched

Organization has 130 families on the waiting list for new homes

CFL stars highlight this years LAPA Gala

Adarius Bowman, Charleston Hughes coming to Lacombe

UPDATED/VIDEO: Klaus, Frank sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

Castor-area triple homicide coming to a close in Red Deer

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday Episode 3

Catch up on the latest happenings in Red Deer this week, Feb. 14th

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Don MacIntyre’s hearing adjourned

MacIntyre is set to next appear in court next month

Most Read

  • Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

    Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade