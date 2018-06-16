In this May 24, 2018, file photo, plastic straws from a McDonald’s restaurant are shown in Doral, Fla. McDonald‚Äôs said Friday, June 15, 2018 it will switch to paper straws at all its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and test an alternative to plastic ones in some of its U.S. restaurants later this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

McDonald’s to switch to paper straws in some European locations

Fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure to stop using plastic straws

McDonald’s said Friday it will switch to paper straws at all its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and test an alternative to plastic ones in some of its U.S. restaurants later this year.

The burger chain and other fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure from customers and environmental activists to stop using plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and harm sea turtles, birds and other marine life. Paper straws, unlike plastic ones, disintegrate in the environment.

McDonald’s Corp. declined to say what type of straw it would test in the U.S., only saying that it would be a “sustainable solution.” It has more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants, compared to about 1,360 in the U.K. and Ireland.

READ MORE: Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

READ MORE: B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

The company will begin to phase out plastic straws at its restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland in September and complete the change next year. British officials will launch later this year a public consultation for a potential bill banning the sale of the single-use plastics.

It also plans to test alternatives to plastic straws in its restaurants in France, Sweden and Norway.

Environmental activists welcomed the move. Louise Edge, a campaigner with Greenpeace U.K., said it was a small move that anticipates a potential government ban, “but the scale of the fast food giant means this move will have impact.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Just Posted

WATCH: Lots of action this year at the Innisfail Pro Rodeo

Rain doesn’t stop crowds from cheering on some of the best in rodeo action

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is thrilled with ‘next phase’ announcement

Next step reached in planning for Centre of Excellence

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes raises over $42,000 for Women’s Outreach

Men donned their heels for a good cause

Country star Aaron Pritchett set to hit Westerner Days

Pritchett performs July 18th on the Centrium mainstage

The Mustard Seed will now provide lunches to students in the summer

Thanks to Red Deerians, the cost of lunches is down to $2 each

WATCH: Police Dog Service Training Centre holds official opening of expanded agility field

Other portion of land will be used for human remains detection

‘It’s daunting:’ Family of paralyzed Broncos player preparing for next phase

Ryan Straschnitzki is undergoing physiotherapy in Philadelphia after becoming paralyzed in bus crash

Woman must pay musician ex-boyfriend $350K for sabotaging coveted opportunity

Ontario Superior Court justice lambasted Jennifer Lee for ‘despicable conduct’ against Eric Abramovitz

McDonald’s to switch to paper straws in some European locations

Fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure to stop using plastic straws

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

Japanese officials are waiting to discuss the issue with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

Most Read