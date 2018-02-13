Former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell. (Photo: Submitted).

Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

Former prime minister Kim Campbell is up in arms over what female broadcasters choose to wear.

Canada’s first female prime minister tweeted Tuesday that she was “struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses – often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women… bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!”

The tweet appeared to be in response to a blog post from U.S. speaking coach Nick Morgan, who cited a study he said found that “the less clothing you have on, the dumber we’re going to take you to be.”

Morgan also said people wearing less clothing were pulling any attention away from what they were saying: “If you show up in front of us with skin exposed, we’re going to think about your body.”

Campbell’s tweet unleashed a flurry of responses, some in agreement and some taking issue with the judgment on women’s attire in 2018.

“I find it funny how it’s women who are harshest to women. Is it not feminism by allowing a woman to wear what she wants? Is it not offensive by assuming that sleeveless undermines their credibility?” tweeted Matthew Jones.

Another user, Steve Saideman, pointed out that Michelle Obama was know for her sleeveless dresses when she was First Lady, leading Campbell to point out “she doesn’t read the news,” implying that only female broadcasters should keep their arms covered.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Just Posted

RDC Alumni presents project on Parliament Hill

Melissa Barritt assessed settlement programs and services for immigrant women in Central Alberta.

Penhold crews respond to mobile home fires

No cause is determined at this time

Maskwacis RCMP seize firearm, cocaine during search warrant

RCMP report four people arrested, shotgun, drugs seized

WATCH: Red Deer College degree-granting announcement status ‘imminent’

State of College Address presents successes of previous year

WATCH: Red Deerians gather at rally for Colten Boushie

“There’s no representation, there’s nothing for us.”

Red Deer Catholic School Board introduces new Pre-K program

Play-based discovery for early learning in Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire

Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games

Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Canada has already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Most Read