Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Some have called it the next gold-verses-blue dress debacle.

A widely-shared audio clip is polarizing social media users, with some hearing a voice saying “Laurel” and others “Yanny.”

The computer-generated sound bit surfaced online earlier this week.

The latest internet sensation has brought many back to the photo of the dress that caused nothing short of physical altercations between friends and family in 2015. Some said the dress was white and gold, others blue and black.

The true colour of the dress remains a mystery.

Some users online have suggested that age of the person, as well as frequency, play a role in what word people hear.

So which do you hear?

Previous story
Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

Just Posted

WATCH: Go Girl and Grow Boys events promote healthy living

Red Deer events saw almost 1,500 students participate

Red Deer indie band Ashley’s Rejekts play The Krossing May 26th

Band to launch their new single via a release party

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Central Alberta Rowing Club propelling into new season

Lacombe Lake is home to ‘ideal’ 2.5 km training course

WATCH: Red Deer the first ever to hold a national torch relay in the history of Canada Winter Games

Mackenzie Van Damme named first torchbearer of MNP Canada Games Torch Relay

WATCH: Red Deer special needs children’s charity host 24th annual fundraiser

Aspire Special Needs Centre hopes to raise $120,000

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims with 332 victims

$425 million would be paid to current claimants, $75 million to be set aside for any future claims

B.C. premier receives lukewarm reception at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Speaking to a crowd of about 400 at a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Horgan said they’re committed to ending MSPs

Waters rising in flood-ravaged southern B.C. as residents brace for ‘round two’

Heavy rains and spring runoff combined to push floodwaters to levels not seen in 70 years in and around Grand Forks last week.

Federal plan to ease penalties for corporate crime has drawbacks: internal analysis

A federal plan to take a bite out of corporate crime has potential downsides, including the risk of eroding public confidence in the legal system

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children will be in Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Most Read

  • Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

    Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said