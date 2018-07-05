Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

The Tragically Hip, from left, Gord Sinclair, Johnny Fay, Rob Baker and Paul Langlois arrive on the red carpet for the movie Long Time Running during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

A line of cannabis strains backed by members of the Tragically Hip will carry names familiar to many of the band’s fans.

Up Cannabis investor, and Hip bassist Gord Sinclair, says the company plans to market five strains — each making a subtle nod to the Hip’s most popular songs.

One is called Grace, an ode to “Grace, Too,” while another will be named 50MC, a tip off to “Fifty-Mission Cap.”

A couple others are more overtly named after lesser-known Hip songs, “Morning Moon” and “Eldorado.”

The fifth strain, Gems, derives its name from “The Last of the Unplucked Gems,” the closing track off the band’s 1991 album “Road Apples.”

The marketing plan was outlined by Sinclair during a promotional event in Creemore, Ont., on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Tragically Hip singer-songwriter Gord Downie dies at 53

It comes as some licensed marijuana producers look for creative ways to resonate with customers while staying in the boundaries of government regulations. Celebrity endorsements for cannabis will be prohibited when the legalization of recreational pot takes effect on Oct. 17.

Members of the Hip hold a financial stake in Up Cannabis, which means their involvement isn’t explicitly considered a celebrity endorsement, like someone hired to represent the product.

Other companies have been taking different avenues to drum up attention for their cannabis lines. Aurora Cannabis sponsored a number of recent music events, including Toronto’s North By Northeast, while Tweed has supported various festivals in different parts of the country.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

